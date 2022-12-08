Team Apo Cement victorious in Naga Tenpin Bowling Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Team Apo Cement ruled the team event of the inaugural Naga Tenpin Bowling Tournament on Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, at the Naga 10-pin Bowling Center in the City of Naga in Cebu.

Team Apo, comprised of Norman Matias, Jay Casirja, Joesen Jalalain, Entoy Retverto, and John Papellero, beat team KEPCO Power by knocking down 153 pins over the latter’s 115 in the championship match.

In the first game, Team Apo Cement defeated Team Apo Land and Quarry Corporation (ALQC) in a tie-breaker after finishing their match tied at 127.

Meanwhile, KEPCO toppled Ultimate Man Power, 127-117, in the other team match.

With their victory, Team Apo Cement bagged P20,000 purse plus a trophy, while Team KEPCO Power earned P15,000 plus a trophy.

ALQC, which was declared as the third placers, didn’t go home empty handed as they pocketed P10,000.

The tournament featured 11 teams including Rotary Club of Cebu Naga Central, Labreg Construction, Quirante Construction, Jomara Construction, PACA Training and Management Systems, Anilson Packaging Solutions, and Therma Powers-Aboitiz.

According to one of the tournament organizers, Jake Yap of the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA), the masters event will be played today, Thursday, December 8.

/bmjo

