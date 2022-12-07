Mandani Bay eyeing more sports, lifestyle events in 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After staging successful sports events this year, Mandani Bay is looking to stage more sports and lifestyle events in 2023.

Mandani Bay has organized several sports events this year, among them were the inaugural Mandani Bay Dragon Boat Regatta and the Mandani Bay Football Invitational Cup 2022.

The dragon boat race drew 55 teams from around the country at the Mandani Bay Boardwalk, which was lauded by the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation (PDBF).

Like the dragon boat event, the football cup was also highly successful as it showcased grassroots-level squads competing at the Mandani Bay Park.

“The event was very well attended and the players from the grassroots were very competitive. It was a good jumpstart being our first Soccer Cup invitational,” said Leorelei Ylaya, Mandani Bay’s head of marketing.

“Definitely, it will not be the last as we are starting to plan for the next one. Maybe, we will make it a two-day sports cup so that we can accommodate more teams not just within Cebu but from our neighboring areas in the Visayas who have showed the intent of joining,” Ylaya said.

“A lot of first happened this year in terms of various sports activities. We did the Kid’s Push Bike Race, we hosted the Dragon Boat Festival with Mandaue City and we had our first Soccer Cup invitational this year. There will definitely be another leg by next year for these different sports activities,” she added.

Ylaya explained that Mandani Bay’s community is built on one’s genuine passion on culture, creativity, and adventure, which includes sports.

Besides sports, Mandani Bay will be holding its traditional “Balikbayan Night” which is held in line with the Sinulog Festival.

The event hosts returning OFWs who are celebrating the Sinulog Festival at the Mandani Bay.

“For January, we will be having our Balikbayan Night on th 12th. This is an annual event that we host for our OFWs and Balikbayans who are visting Cebu for the Sinulog. It will be their chance to see and experience Mandani Bay. And as part of our tradition, we will be hosting our buyers and guests who want to view the Fluvial Parade on the early morning of the 14th at our Boardwalk. After a halt of 2 years due to the pandemic, we will be back with our cultural show and veneration to the Sto Nino as we await the Fluvial Parade to pass by Mandani Bay along the Mactan Channel,” Ylaya concluded.

