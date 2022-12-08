John Amores gets ‘second chance,’ signs with Zamboanga Valientes

MANILA, Philippines — John Amores got his second chance as he signed with the Zamboanga Valientes in the Asean Basketball League Invitational.

The team on Thursday welcomed the former Jose Rizal University forward Amores, who was indefinitely suspended from the NCAA after his punching spree during their game against College of Saint Benilde.

“We at Valientes believe in second chance. He is a good player who made a mistake which he truly regrets..one mistake does not define who you are,” said general manager Nino Rejhi Natividad in a statement.

Amores threw punches at several players of St. Benilde last November 8 and was sanctioned with an indefinite suspension and removed from JRU’s athletic program.

Blazers Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis filed formal complaints on the incident at San Juan Prosecutor’s Office. But Amores has apologized to the team in person during their practice.

Zamboanga believes Amores will be a huge help to their team after the forward averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 13 games before the punching incident.

Interestingly, the team’s previous name was Zamboanga Amores back in Liga Pilipinas.

“Before we became Valientes, our monicker was Amores in Liga Pilipinas. Amores is love so we believe he can be a changed man this time especially he will be with the Zamboanguenos. It’s okay to be brave as long as you do it in the right way,” Navarro said. “I think he will help our team especially in defense and outside shooting,” said Natividad.

“We are looking forward to the rise of Amores with the Valientes,” he added.

