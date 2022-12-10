SFI : 20 contingents have already signed up for Sinulog 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 20 contingents have already signified their interest to join in the grand parade and festival, which marks the comeback of the in-person celebration of Cebu’s premier festival in two years.

Jojo Labella, Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) executive director, in an interview on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, said they would continue to accept registrations until next week.

“Naa pa man g’yod nay musulod g’yod. I accommodate g’yod… We have 20 plus kay by principle, ang uban nagprepare na man g’yod. Daghang pakiusap, first Dec. 1 and then Dec. 10,” he told CDN Digital.

There are only less than two months left before the Sinulog 2023 Grand Festival on January 15, next year, at the South Road Properties.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama earlier inspected the Sinulog 2023 Grand Festival venue (between San Remo and City de Mari).

Meanwhile, Labella said the Department of Education had already allowed them to use some schools to house Sinulog 2023 contingents.

“Ang UP (University of the Philippines-Open University) ni-okay na sad sila, but the mayor wants it also nga sa emergency or medical ang building,” he said.

(The UP (University of the Philippines-Open University) has already okayed, but the mayor want it also to be at the emergency or medical building.)

“The stage is hapit na maporma. Dili lang kaning tubo nga giporma. Naa g’yod ni siyay complete slabs on the sides nga murag precast, and naa na ang filling materials…Ang fence naa na pod,” he added.

(The stage is nearly formed. It is not just the posts that are formed. This has complete slabs on the sides that are like precast and the filling materials are already there… the fence is already there too.)

He also said that the stage would probably be used next week for the Christmas Party of the city government.

/dbs