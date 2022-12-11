NU reclaims UAAP Cheerdance crown, dethrones FEU; UST Salinggawi returns to podium

MANILA, Philippines—Six months after falling to third place, the National University Pep Squad danced its way back to the top of the UAAP Season 85 Cheerdance Competition with a cheerleading and aerobics performance on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

With the league bringing back the traditional cheer dance rules with 25 performers and a 6-minute routine, NU Pep Squad displayed its difficult stunts and energized the 18,029 fans with their lively dance to the 80s music.

NU coach Ghicka Bernabe won her seventh title in the past nine editions, just a championship away from joining the two winningest programs in University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas with eight crowns each.

Bernabe fulfilled her promise to excite the crowd as her team, which donned a colorful outfit, ended its routine like in a Zumba session.

Last May, NU’s ‘three-peat’ bid was shattered with a bronze finish in Season 84, where the competition was limited to only 15 performers and a three-minute routine.

Far Eastern University Cheering Squad’s reign only lasted for six months as its Francis Magalona-inspired routine was not enough to beat NU, which performed after the former.

UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe returned to the podium after five years as it danced to the music of Lady Gaga to finish third.