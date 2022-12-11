Sunday morning accident in Mandaue City injures senior citizen

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A senior citizen sustained minor injuries after his vehicle was reportedly hit by another private vehicle while he was traveling along the national highway in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City early on Sunday morning, December 11, 2022.

The victim was identified as Roberto Relampagos, a 74-year-old resident of Consolacion town.

According to Police Corporal Jeffrey Dioquino, traffic investigator of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Relampagos was driving a Toyota Sedan along the national highway when his vehicle was allegedly hit by a Montero that was driven by John Leonard Alob, 24, of Barangay Yati, Liloan.

The accident happened at the vicinity of Barangay Jagobiao, which serves as the boundary between Mandaue City and Consolacion town.

Dioquino said Alob was travelling on the highway’s northbound lane. He was headed for Consolacion town while Relampagos was travelling on the highway’s southbound lane.

Alob told traffic investigators that a pedestrian suddenly crossed the highway, forcing him to swerve to the left, the reason why he accidentally hit Relampagos’ vehicle.

Relampagos was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Dioquino said that the two drivers have agreed to a settlement as Alob promised to pay the victim’s hospital bills and the repair of his damaged vehicle.

RELATED STORIES

5-vehicle smashup in Mandaue injures 2 including 18-year-old female

Rider who was ran over by truck in Mandaue now recuperating

4 deaths, 500 road accidents reported in Mandaue City since Jan. 2022