4 deaths, 500 road accidents reported in Mandaue City since Jan. 2022

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least four persons were killed in separate road accidents that happened in Mandue City since January 1, 2022, data from the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (TEU-MCPO) show.

The most recent fatality was the pregnant pharmacy cashier who was run over by a truck along M. Ceniza Street in Barangay Maguikay on Thursday, June 2.

READ: Pregnant pharmacy cashier run over by trailer truck was supposed to be on her day off

Police Chief Master Sargeant Richard Sucayno, TEU-MCPO chief investigator, said they recorded at least 500 road accidents this year of which about a hundred happened in the month of May.

Sucayno added that about half of the 500 accidents resulted in injuries.

With this, he is again reminding all drivers to always be careful and to exercise caution while on the road.

Even when on a hurry, motorists should always prioritize their safety and they should stay focus on what they are doing, he added.

“Safety Driving. [Dapat] 100 percent active ka kung nagmotor. Nag-exhibition naman gud na daan [kay] duha ka ligid ra imo gamit og dili nimo padaganon unya di ka mutukod matumba gyud na. Ang kanang mga sakyanan upat ila ligid nagsalig sila dili dili matumba, dili ila exhibition. Ang usa ka driver before mo paabante sa iyang sakyanan, mo padagan sa iyang destinasyon, kinahanglan nga ang iyang pagmove dili siya masangit,” said Sucayno.

“Bisan nagdali 100 percent safety driving gyod kay og madisgrasya ka dili na hinuon ka kaabot sa imong padulngan o mas madugay kag samot,” he added.

And before they hit they leave, drivers should always pray for their safety.

For their part, Sucayno said, they conduct regular checkpoints in different areas in Mandaue City to especially check if motorists have the required documents like a driver’s license or a valid motorcycle registration.

/ dcb

