FACES OF CEBU:  Froilan Mangubat, 25, basketball player

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Froilan Mangubat is currently one of the more promising basketball players in Cebu.

The 25-year-old has had a decent stint in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament, playing for two teams, the University of Cebu (UC) in high school and the University of San Carlos (USC) in college.

Mangubat wrapped up his playing years this season, with USC bowing out from the playoffs in November.

Although it wasn’t the ending he wanted, the 5-foot-10 shooting guard from Liloan town in northern Cebu said he still cherishes all the memories he made in the league.

“Three main words: blessed, fulfilling and unforgettable,” said Mangubat about his stint in the Cesafi.

“Blessed, because I was discovered by people who believed in my talent. Because of them I am here now playing in front of everyone. Fulfilling, because of basketball I met a lot of people and experienced a lot of great things. Lastly, unforgettable kay I know someday I have something to share to the youth through my experiences that shaped me into a better person.”

Mangubat actually had a memorable year, as the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration senior was named All-Star MVP in the college division, a feat he shared with his younger brother, Lawrence, who won the same award in the high school division.

He was also the three-point champion in the All-Star week, and he did it in historic fashion, scoring a record 24 in the the finals.

“My three-point shootout title and my all-star MVP title are two of the most unforgettable achievements in the Cesafi. I was so happy that I was able to display my skills,” said Mangubat.

In leaving the Cesafi, Mangubat said he has “mixed emotions.”

“I’m happy, but I’ll be missing the hang of it. Cesafi has been part of my life not just the game of basketball, but as a student also. Cesafi will always be in my heart,” Mangubat concluded.

Mangubat is already looking forward for offers in the professional basketball scene, but he admitted that he still has a lot of work to do.

“I also need proper guidance. But I will do my best if I’m given the chance. I’ll always do my best to have a good career in the pro basketball. Who knows? If I’m not playing, I could also become a coach someday and share my skills,” Mangubat said.

But before focusing on his pro basketball career, Mangubat wants to prioritize his degree first to help his parents. He is also planning to put up a business.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

FACES OF CEBU: Philip Lorenz Nacua, 24, Civil engineering licensure exams topnotcher