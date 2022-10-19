Rider who was ran over by truck in Mandaue now recuperating  

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The motorcycle rider who was ran over by a truck along A. C. Cortes Avenue in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City is now recuperating in one of the hospitals here.

Police Corporal Arvel Velez, field investigator of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Mandaue City Police Office (TEU-MCPO), said that Guillermo Mangubat, 56, who got ran over by a truck on Monday, October 18, 2022, underwent surgery after he sustained fractures on his leg and back.

Velez said that both vehicles were heading to the flyover of Barangay Maguikay when Guillermo was hit by the truck.

“Sitwasyun gyud ato is bumper-to-bumper traffic siya. Aginod ra ang flow sa traffic, from stop position. Mao na to nahitabo, suddenly nadumbulan, natumba, nalatayan siya,” said Velez.

(The situation was bumper-to-bumper traffic. The flow of traffic was slow, from stop position. Then that was what happened, suddenly he got hit and then the rider fell and the the truck ran over him.)

The truck driver, identified as Jepsy Jakosalem, 42, from Sto. Niño Guizo, Mandaue City, is currently detained at the Opao Police Station.

Velez said that Jakosalem claimed that he did not know and see that Mangubat was in front of his truck in a blind spot.

The victim’s wife wants to file a case against Jakosalem. He will face a case of reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injury, said Velez.

Velez said that a representative of the truck driver’s company already visited their office but he did not know if they were able to talk with the family of the motorcycle rider.

Velez is reminding motorists to always be mindful and careful when driving to avoid getting into accidents.

“Atoang huna-hunaon nga aduna tay pamilya nga ulian, kanunay magmatngun, ug i-emphasize ang disiplina sa dalan aron makalikay sa disgrasya,” said Velez.

(We should remember that there’s always a family waiting at home so we should always be careful and emphasize discipline on the road so that we can avoid accidents.)

The Traffic Enforcement Unit records an average of 15 traffic accidents every day in Mandaue City.

