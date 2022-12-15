Mandaue’s anti-drug crusaders get financial, equipment support

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Focal persons of Mandaue City’s Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) received equipment and financial assistance from the city government.

On Thursday, December 15, focal persons of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) and department heads, distribute the equipment and financial assistance to the 27 BADAC focal persons.

They were given laptops and cameras that they can use for their daily operations against illegal drugs.

They also received P2,000 cash assistance as support for their efforts to make their barangays declared a drug cleared and probably make Mandaue a drug-cleared city.

Currently, 10 of the barangays in the city were declared drug cleared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency namely Mantuyong, Basak, Paknaan, Casili, Tabok, Opao, Bakilid, Tawason, Tingub, and Subangdaku.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, the Focal Person, of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council underscored the support from Mayor Jonas Cortes and the city’s hard campaign as major factors in suppressing illegal drugs.

Ibañez said starting this year, BADAC focal persons were able to receive monthly assistance of P2,000

City Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, Focal Person of the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council also reiterated the continuous efforts of the city government to make all the barangays be declared drug cleared.

Atty. Ben Manzano, the officer-in-charge of the Mandaue City Substance and Abuse, said they wanted the city to be declared drug-free. He said that his office, city officials, and PDEA are working together to make it happen.

Drug-cleared means that barangays were previously considered drug-affected (due to the presence of drug personalities, like illegal drug users, pushers, and the presence of drug dens), but have undergone processes to verify their efforts and campaigns in solving drug problems in their areas.

Meanwhile “drug-free” is when there is no reported presence of illegal drug users, pushers, or any illegal drug activities at all. /rcg

