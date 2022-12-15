Lapu-Lapu mayor to OPAV Secretary: We need help on our ‘big ticket’ projects

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is hoping that with the appointment of Terence Calatrava as the secretary of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), the secretary can help in the big ticket projects that the mayor wants to be implemented next year.

On Thursday morning, Dec. 15, Calatrava paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Chan. The secretary used to live in Sitio Sangi of Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City in his parent’s ancestral house.

During the courtesy call, Chan congratulated Calatrava.

The mayor also briefed Calatrava on the different “big ticket” projects that were scheduled for implementation next year.

These included the reclamation project, socialized housing, the skyway project, and livelihood programs.

“Nangayo ta og assistance for our projects for the City, especially nga naa nay nakaline-up nato nga mga projects, nga kinahanglanon ang pagapproved sa national government,” Chan said.

(We are seeking assistance for our projects for the city, especially since there are already needed projects that are lined up that needed to be approved by the national government.

Chan said he hoped that Calatrava could secure the blessing of these projects to fast-track its implementation.

The mayor said that they had already complied with the necessary requirements for these projects.

Calatrava also assured the mayor of his support for the city.

RELATED STORIES

Calatrava: ‘I will be a working, listening OPAV Secretary’

Ex-Tingog party-list official is new presidential assistant for Visayas

Lapu-Lapu City, LLEX sign MOA for construction of skyway

Chan eyes opening new roads to complement proposed skyway project

Lapu-Lapu City to build 5K socialized housing units

Government finds 16,000 hectares for socialized housing

/dbs