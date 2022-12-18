Cop dies after being stabbed by wife in Leyte

ORMOC CITY — A police officer died after being stabbed by his wife during an argument in Barangay (village) Pawing, Palo town in Leyte at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Police Staff Sergeant Kerwin Pasana, 47, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

His wife, Ronalyn, 33, was detained at the Palo Municipal Police Station pending the filing of charges against her before the prosecutor’s office next week.

Based on police investigation, the couple had an argument at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.

At the height of the argument, Ronalyn stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife.

The kitchen knife used in the fatal stabbing was recovered by responding barangay tanods (watchmen) who then turned it over to the police.

