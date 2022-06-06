Suspect in shooting Consolacion police officer killed in ‘armed encounter’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old man died in an ‘armed encounter’ with the police in Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, on Monday, June 6, 2022, a few hours after he escaped in Barangay Casili in Consolacion town for shooting down a police officer.

Reynaldo Ydil, 42, of Barangay Carreta in Cebu City, died in a reported shootout with responding policemen who conducted a hot pursuit operation in Barangay Lahug on Monday morning.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, deputy director for operations of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said they received information from an informant of Ydil’s presence in the Lahug.

“Revelation sa tropa, ni engage gyud ang suspect. Confirmed gyud (Ydil is the suspect in killing Consolacion police),” Sucalit said.

Ydil immediately escaped from Barangay Casili after he shot to death Police Staff Sergeant Careby Clyde Alinsug, a police officer of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Consolacion Police Station.

Alinsug was conducting a surveillance around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Barangay Casili, Consolacion town, when Ydil shot him upon sensing police presence in the area. The suspect shot Alinsug and his companion, Gibson Tibon, a police asset, multiple times.

Initially, Alinsug sustained gunshot wounds on his lower abdomen and his chest. However, police could not confirm yet on how many gunshot wounds Alinsug sustained.

Tibon, on the other hand, was reportedly in critical condition.

“Nagconduct sya ng verification sa information na nareceive namin na merong bagong drug personality. Then nung nilakad niya, vinerify nya kasama ang informant then nung naka sense yung suspect na sila ay police kaya nakipagbuno ito sa ating police,” said Police Major Jude Cebrero, chief of the Consolacion Police Station.

Conscolacion is approximately 19 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Cebrero said that Alinsug did not wear a bulletproof vest at that time because he was only conducting surveillance against the suspect.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Verniño Noserale, head of Mandaue City Police Office’s Chief Intelligence Unit, said that they coordinated with the other units for the hot pursuit as they received information of Ydil’s presence in their areas of jurisdiction, particularly in Barangay Jagobiao, that night.

Apart from what happened to Ydil, two individuals, including an 18-year-old woman, was also arrested as alleged cohorts of the suspect. The woman identified as Ariane Gocela, 18, a resident of Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug, was believed to be the live-in-partner of the suspect and the companion of the suspect when the incident happened.

However, Gocela belied this and said that she only met Ydil two weeks ago and Ydil has been helping her provide financial needs to her 1-year-old daughter. However, she clarified that she has no relationship with the suspect.

“Wala rami ana niya. Nalooy rana siya sa akong anak…Wala ko kabalo ana (illegal drug activity) kay di mana siya tigsulti nako,” Gocela said.

“Pagkadlawon ana naabot sya diri, habal-habal raman to iyang gisakyan paingon dri, samaran sa may paahan dapit,” she added.

The other arrested alleged cohort was identified as Danilo Aguilar, 27, a resident of Sitio Tarcom, Barangay Lahug. According to Noserale, Aguilar was allegedly the one who provided a rescue motorcycle for the suspect, which was why he was able to reach Barangay Lahug from Consolacion town.

However, in an interview, Aguilar said that he did not personally know Ydil and that he was only asked by Gocela to buy medicines on Monday dawn to treat the gunshot wound that Ydil sustained from the Consolacion incident.

Ydil sustained a gunshot wound on his left leg.

Noserale further said that they will coordinate and investigate the owner of the room where the suspect was killed and the two individuals were arrested.

