Police officer found dead in police camp barracks in Sibonga

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investigations are now ongoing to shed light on the death of a police officer in Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

Police in Sibonga confirmed that a policeman was found dead inside his barracks in the camp of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion – Central Visayas (RMFB-7) in Brgy. Bahay, Sibonga last Wednesday, November 2.

The victim was identified as Patrolman Edgardo Pilariz Silva, 32, and a resident of Tanjay in Negros Oriental.

Silva was a police non-commissioned officer (PNCO) and one of the camp’s designated assistants for operations.

Initial findings from the police showed that Silva had been seen performing dry fire inside his quarters shortly before his fellow police officers found him lifeless, and bathed in his own blood around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

He sustained a gunshot wound on his temple, and was still holding his service firearm, police said.

Dry firing is a simulation of how to discharge a firearm without any live ammunition.

However, in Silva’s case, investigators recovered his 9mm service firearm whose magazine was loaded with at least 13 live ammunition. They also recovered one fired cartridge from the scene.

Police said they are conducting further investigation to determine the police officer’s untimely death.

Sibonga is a third-class municipality located approximately 51 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

