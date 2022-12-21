Bill seeks 13th-month pay for contractual workers
MANILA, Philippines — Contractual state workers, who comprise more than one-fourth of the nearly 2.5 million government employees, should receive 13th-month pay just like other civil servants, according to Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr.
Revilla, chair of the Senate civil service committee, has filed a bill seeking the mandatory payment of an additional month for individuals rendering services in government offices under the contract of service and “job order” schemes.
He said Senate Bill No. 1621, or an Act Providing 13th Month Pay to Government Contractual and Job Order Personnel, was intended to recognize the important role of contractual workers in the delivery of public services.
RELATED STORIES
Subsidy program eyed for 13th month pay of small business workers
‘13th month pay must be given’
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.