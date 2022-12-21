Cebuano high school volleyball player offers Cesafi medals to ailing mother

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For Cebuano volleyball player Gabriel Maraviles Pacaña, there’s no better feeling than being able to give back to his mother.

The University of Cebu (UC) bemedalled high school volleyball player is drawing inspiration on social media for his heartwarming post where he honored his ailing mother with the medals he won in the recent Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school volleyball tournament.

The 18-year-old Pacaña won a silver medal when UC finished runner-up to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the high school division. He got another medal after being named “Second Best Middle Blocker.”

Right after receiving the medals, he went home to his ailing mother in their home in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City to show her the medals.

“Kani nga medal, grabe ka special kay ang mga hago tananm para ni sa akong mama, nga bisag naa siya’y dala nga sakit, ganahan gyud siya mo tan-aw ug mo support sa akong duwa,” said Pacaña.

Pacaña’s mother, Lorena, has Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

“Special kaayo ni nako nga Cesafi medal kay first ni nako ug last na sad ni nako sa high school volleyball,” he added.

Pacaña’s mother has been undergoing dialysis treatment since 2019. She undergoes dialysis three times a week.

“Iyang dialysis grabe jud kalisud sa kahimtang namo. Siya pud, iyang kahimtang karon kay luya kaayo siya. Wala na siyay umoy unya agakunon kaayo siya. Iyahang tiyan ni dako tungod sa liquid nga nipundo sa sulod. Pero mama is still fighting,” Pacaña said.

Pacaña said the dialysis treatment is taking a toll on his family financially since it costs them more than P5,000 per session.

This is why the family is accepting donations for his mom’s treatment.

“As her son, grabe jud kalisud, akong mga luha nga katuloon akong pugngan kay di mi ganahan makakita siya nga manghilak mi sa akong mga igsuon sa iyang atubangan kay dali ra sad ma affected akong mama. Ako mismo mama’s boy ko kay ako man kinamanghuran,” he said.

Those willing to donate can send their donations to 0923 494 1794 (Gcash), or deposit it to Metrobank Acct. 331-3-903-64225-5 (Lorraine Mae Pacaña).

Despite of what they’re going through, Pacaña is glad that he is able to give back to his mother through the medals he won.

“Akong mama ug akong family akong inspiration. Naa sila pirmi mo suporta nako. Bisan gamay ko ug bawn padayon gihapon ko ug eskwela ug paningkamot kay akong inspiration sila man ug sila pud ang reason nga naabot ko diri sa Cesafi. Kung wala sila, wala ko nakadawat ug award,” he said.

