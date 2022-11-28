Baby Panthers take championship trophy by beating Webmasters in 5-set thriller

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers ruled the high school boys volleyball tournament of the Cebu Schools Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) after the team won a five-set thriller in the championship game against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at the former’s home turf in the USP-F campus in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Aside from winning the Cesafi high school volleyball boys’ crown, the Baby Panthers also swept all their games and was the only undefeated team in the league’s high school volleyball tournament.

Wilfred Esgana; Santa Fe, Bantayan Island’s pride; and Vennie Paul Ceballos led the Baby Panthers’ title-winning game with their all-around effort, which was a hard-fought five-set thriller — 25-27, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, and 15-13.

The Webmasters took the first set before the Baby Panthers made the match even by winning the second set. The Baby Panthers was on the verge of winning the match by winning the third set, but the Webmasters retaliated by snatching the fourth set, which led to the deciding set that finished in a 15-13 final score in favor of the champions.

Andrei Vincent Lapay and Quiades Labos paced the Baby Webmasters during the match.

Meanwhile, the league’s girls’ volleyball championship match between the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) and the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) has been cancelled due to a pending resolution from Cesafi Commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy.

The pending resolution is for the USJ-R’s protest against USP-F’s girls’ volleyball team.

/dbs