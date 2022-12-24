Cebu City police back full implementation of anti-mendicancy policy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog has assured the full support of the police in the implementation of the city’s Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance.

The CCPO is one of the members composing the city’s Anti-Mendicancy Board (CCAMB), including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Cebu City Transportation Office, the National Commission on Indigenous People, and the Prevention Restoration Beautification and Enhancement (PROBE) team, among others.

“Ang role sa PNP is to provide security assistance during the implementation and enforcement of the City Ordinance 1631 known as the Anti-Mendicancy Ordinance in the city. Kay sauna man gud, mag-implement sila aning city ordinance ang kadtong mga pangdakpon dili mutoo kay di man mahadlok sa ilaha,” he said.

“So, karon ningpasok ang police para diha diha dayon, ang kining mga dakpunon, dili sila magdumili, musunod sila sa atong gipatupad na balaod,” he added.

Dalogdog then “warned” those individuals tolerating or commanding minors to beg or do caroling in the streets of facing charges once caught.

“Ayaw nalang na ninyo buhata para di mo mahimo nga usa sa madakpan,” he said.

Officials of the CCAMB, earlier, announced that beginning Thursday, December 22, the board will conduct rescue operations and issue citation tickets to mendicants and those who will be caught giving cash or any material goods to beggars. /rcg