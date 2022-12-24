Pagasa: Metro Cebu to have cloudy skies with chances of heavy rains until Dec. 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu will have cloudy skies with scattered light to moderate and at times heavy rains from Saturday (Dec. 24) until Monday (Dec. 26), Pagasa Mactan said.

Engr. Al Quiblat, the Pagasa-Mactan chief, is asking the disaster management teams in the different localities here and the general public to always monitor weather advisories issued by the state weather bureau.

Quiblat told CDN Digital on Saturday, Dec. 24, that the shear line and an intensified northeast monsoon locally known as “amihan” are causing the rains in the Visayas and other parts of the country.

“Ang kanang shear line, bugnaw ug init nga hangin nga nag tagbo. Magmugna man na siya og mga pagpanag-om ug mga pag-ulan. Atong expected ana, ang epekto sa tibuok Visayas ug Luzon,” he said.

“Ato pong gibatayan ani is ang hangin nga nikusog, ang amihan nga naa tay forecast nga 30-50 kilometers per hour (kph). That’s why ang Cebu, Bohol, Negros, and almost all parts of Visayas, naa ta karon gale warning,” he added.

The Pagasa-Mactan issued a gale warning at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, due to the strong gale force winds associated with the northeast monsoon.

Various stations of the Coast Guard District in Central Visayas have also issued notices to mariners to warm them of the temporarily suspension of sea travels for watercrafts that weigh 250 gross registered tonnage (GRT) and below.

PCG said the voyage of these vessels will resume upon the improvement of weather and sea conditions.

“Ginadili g’yod ang pagbyahe sa mga gagmayng sakyanan outside og padulong sa Cebu, Bohol, Negros, generally tibuok Visayas, kay kusog atong Hanging Amihan, makamugna kini og up to mga 4 to 5 meters ang gitas-on sa balod. Mura na siyag gitas-on og duha ka palapag na building,” Quiblat said.

“Also, giawhag nato ang mga disaster managers nga kanunay mag update sa mga forecast sa Pagasa, warnings aning thunderstorm and rainfall advisories ug kining heavy rainfall coded warnings nato para sa pagpangandam ug pag monitor g’yod sa mga prone areas,” he added.

