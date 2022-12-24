CHRISTMAS EVE MASS

Palma: Jesus is the light in all troubles in life

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | December 24,2022 - 11:04 PM

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma celebrates Christmas Eve Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Saturday night, December 24, 2022. | Photo screenshot from The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu FB page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Catholic faithful celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ followed by the Feast of the Sagrada Familia, of the three kings, and of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu, Archbishop Jose Palma reminded them of the real essence of these big celebrations in the Catholic Church.

Palma celebrated the Christmas Eve Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Saturday night, December 24, 2022.

“Kining dagkong mga piyesta, ang pamalandong bahin sa Ginoo, bahin sa Batang Hesus nga atong Gituohan,” he said.

He also said he hope that the spirit of the Christmas season may serve as an avenue for the Catholics to grow in their faith as he reminded them that Jesus is the Light in all troubles in life.

The prelate also thanked all those who attended the Christmas eve mass physically in the various churches under the archdiocese.

“Daghang salamat ninyong tanan sa paghatag panahon labi na niining atong pagpangandam tungod kay niadto nagkabalaka ang pipila sa mga kaigsoonan, posible tungod kay nasanay naman tag virtual mass panahon sa Covid,” he said.

“Matud pa nila kung physical na, tingali wa na kuno mangadto sa simbahan. Sayop,” he added.      /rcg

