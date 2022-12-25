WATCH: Vicki Belo is the ‘luckiest wife’ with four luxury bags given by Hayden Kho

Vicki Belo is the “luckiest wife” this Christmas after her husband Hayden Kho showered her with four bags from luxury brand Hermes.

Belo showed herself opening the four “orange boxes” through a series of posts on her Instagram page.

“We decided to open our gifts early this year [because] we’re out of town this Christmas! I’m the giddiest wife right now — not one but FOUR orange boxes for me under the tree!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo)

While unboxing, Belo said that she already expected that Kho will be giving her bags since he knows her love for such.

“Day 2 [of unboxing] and the luckiest wife is still me,” she wrote in the caption of her second post. “Thank you [Hayden]!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo)

Belo and Kho, along with their daughter Scarlet Snow, have already flown to Japan where they will be spending the holidays with their family, as seen on the celebrity couple’s respective Instagram pages on Saturday, Dec. 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayden Kho, jr MD (@dochayden)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicki Belo, M.D. (@victoria_belo)

Belo and Kho, who tied the knot in a Parisian wedding in 2017, welcomed Scarlet Snow in 2015. The couple celebrated their 5th anniversary last September.

RELATED STORIES

Vicki Belo sets record straight: ‘It’s not true that Heart snubbed me, Alex’

Belo opens largest clinic in the country in Cebu City