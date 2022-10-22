Belo opens largest clinic in the country in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Belo Medical Group continues its effort to make the Philippines the most beautiful country worldwide with the official launch of its largest branch to date in the center of Cebu City on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The brand-new Belo Cebu, the newest and the biggest in the country, is a testament to 32 years of a company that has adopted international standards ensuring world-class service.

Several celebrities and local officials joined Dra. Vicki Belo (owner) and Dr. Hayden Kho (managing director) during the clinic’s star-studded opening on Thursday.

Gracing the event were celebrity couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna; socialite Tessa Prieto-Valdez; Filipina cosplayer, model, TV presenter, singer, vlogger, actress Alodia Gosiengfiao; Cebu City councilors Dondon Hontiveros and Jocelyn Pesquera, and Cebu City Congressman Edu Rama.

The brand-new clinic, occupying a jaw-dropping 460 square meters of prime space, can accommodate more of its valued clients in the Visayas. It is situated on the ground floor of the newly-built Taft East Gate on the corner of Pope John Paul II Avenue and Cardinal Rosales Avenue.

The clinic draws inspiration for its design from the clear waters of Cebu’s beaches which have long been praised for. Its color palette and interiors were inspired by the turquoise waters that surround the island, with the fun pops of orange, yellow, and red being a reference to Cebu’s annual and highly-anticipated Sinulog Festival.

Significantly, Cebu is not only home to many of Belo’s patients in the Visayas, the island is also Dr. Vicki Belo’s birthplace.

The Belo Cebu clinic had its soft opening last September 9, 2022. And one of its first clients is vlogger Kryz Uy, who got to experience Belo’s cult-favorite Zoom Lift.

Other popular treatments to try at the new Belo Cebu clinic are the Angel Whitening Laser, the RF-micro needling, ADVALight, Renova Powerfacial, Exilis, Onda Plus, and Skin Reboot. /with PR

