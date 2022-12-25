Japan scholarships open for applications

The Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) of the Embassy of Japan is now accepting applications for the Teacher Training and Japanese Studies categories of the 2023 Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho) Scholarship Program.

All Filipino citizens who meet the following qualifications below are eligible to apply:

ʎ For the Teacher Training category, the applicant must be a teacher in elementary or secondary level at an educational institution or teacher training school, with at least five years of teaching experience and good academic standing, and under 35 years old

The period of study is one and a half years. It will cover education management, methods of education, special subjects, observation study, etc.

ʎ For the Japanese Studies category, the applicant must be currently majoring in Japanese studies in a university outside Japan, has good knowledge of the Japanese language and good academic standing, and between 18 and 29 years old. The study period is one year and will cover Japanese language, life and culture, and related subjects.

Scholars for both categories will have to go back to the Philippines upon completion of their programs to apply what they have learned.

For Teacher Training, the scholars must resume teaching in the schools they were employed in prior to the program. For Japanese Studies, the scholars must continue the undergraduate program they were enrolled in prior to the scholarship program.

Application forms and information on prerequisites may be viewed and downloaded from the Embassy of Japan website: https://www.ph.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/00_000193.html

The deadline for submission of applications is Jan. 20, 2023.

The application package must be mailed or hand-delivered to the embassy on or before the deadline. Late applications will not be accepted.

The application process consists of a document screening, written exams and an interview.

For inquiries, visit the Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC), Embassy of Japan, 2627 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City 1300; or call (02) 8551-5710 locals 2313 or 4210.