Former rebels, groups join peace rally against insurgency in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former rebels and members of cause-oriented groups walked from Plaza Independecia to downtown Cebu City on Monday morning, Dec. 26, to call for an end to insurgency in the country.

Participants of the gathering which they referred to as a “peace rally” also called on rebels to already surrender and cooperate in the government’s peace initiatives.

At the same time, they also remembered suspected members of leftist groups who were killed during armed encounters with government troops.

Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr., a self-confessed former rebel, expressed hope that the death of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Joma Sison last December 16 would bring lasting peace to the country.

“Makab-ot na nato ang kalinaw sa pagkamatay ni Joma Sison. So duha kini ka punto. Ang atoang pag condemn sa kalihukan sa CPP-NPA nga moy naghimo og dakong kagubot sa atoang Pilipinas. At the same time, usa kini ka rally nga nang hinaot nga unta atoa makab-ot ang kalinaw kuyog sa pagpanaw sa ilang founder,” Alcover said.

Alcover said any engagements with the communist groups would not do any good.

Teresita Comaingking, another former rebel who used to be based in northern Cebu, said that she was blinded by the ideologies of their group, who took advantage of her youth

Comaingking, who is now 49-years-old, said she became a rebel at age 14. She surrendered in 2010 and has since been an active volunteer of SAMBAYANAN, a cause-oriented group that is fighting against insurgency.

“Nag expect ko ug naglaum nga matuman ang mga saad para sa tinuod nga kagawasan, demokrasya, hustisya ug gobyerno. Pero niabot ang panahon sulod sa 20 kapin ka tuig, ako na analyze hangtud kanus-a kami makig-away sa gobyerno?,” she said.

SAMBAYANAN and KADRE Inc. members were among the at least 50 participants of the peace rally on Monday morning.

The group started their walk at 9 a.m. A short program was held when they arrived in downtown Cebu City before they finally dispersed an hour later or at around 10 a.m.

Organizers said they were expecting 500 people to join the peace rally but their expected number was not achieved as a result of the bad weather.

RELATED STORIES

CPP founder Joma Sison dies at 83

Councilor Alcover hopes death of Sison will also lead to death of ‘violent communist ideology’

/dcb