CPP founder Joma Sison dies at 83

MANILA, Philippines — Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria “Joma” Sison has passed away at the age of 83, according to a post from the party’s news outlet on Saturday.

According to Ang Bayan, Sison died on Friday night, at 8:40 p.m.

“Ang Bayan pays the highest tribute to CPP founding chairman, great Marxist-Leninist-Maoist thinker, patriot, internationalist and revolutionary leader, Jose Maria Sison. He passed away yesterday at around 8:40 p.m. (PH time) after two weeks confinement in the hospital. He was 83,” it said.

Sison has lived in self-imposed exile in Europe ever since peace talks with the government bogged down in 1987.

