Ely Buendia grateful to Eraserheads fans for making ‘history,’ teases ‘world tour’

Days after the successful Eraserheads reunion concert, frontman Ely Buendia extended his gratitude to fans for coming on “short notice” and teased a world tour for the band in 2023.

The original members of Eraserheads Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro staged their long-awaited reunion concert at SMDC Festival Grounds last Dec. 22, where thousands of fans came and sang to their greatest hits.

Buendia described this support from fans as making “history” as he gave glimpses of the musical event via his Instagram page yesterday, Dec. 26.

“Thank you for coming on such short notice. You made history!” he told fans.

Buendia also teased that a world tour may be coming for the Eraserheads next year. He showed an inverted letter “E” in his Instagram post last Saturday, Dec. 24, similar to the band’s logo and teaser photos released by the former bandmates back in September.

The logo was also accompanied by the text “World Tour 2023 coming soon.”

The Eraserheads, which was formed in 1989, is known for their hit songs “Pare Ko,” “Minsan” and “Spolarium,” among others. The group’s reunion concert was co-produced by actor Alden Richards’ Myriad Entertainment Corp.

