LOOK: Celebrities spotted at Eraserheads’ reunion concert

Many celebrities took the time off the spotlight, this time to simply be a fan and show support to OPM rock legend Eraserheads during their reunion concert in Parañaque City on Dec. 22.

The original members of Eraserheads Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro held their long-awaited reunion concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds, where thousands of fans sang along to some of their greatest hits including “Magasin,” “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” and “Alapaap,” among others.

Among the celebrities spotted at the reunion concert were “It’s Showtime” hosts Vice Ganda and partner Ion Perez,” who shared glimpses of the concert on his Instagram Stories on the same day.

Karylle took to her personal Instagram page to share videos of her concert experience with husband, Spongecola vocalist Yael Yuzon, and friends. One of the videos showed fans singing to their 1994 hit song “With a Smile.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karylle (@anakarylle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karylle (@anakarylle)

Meanwhile, Aiko Melendez, Beauty Gonzalez, and Andre Yllana enjoyed the concert, alongside Gonzalez’s non-showbiz husband Norman Crisologo and Melendez’s daughter Marthena Jickain.

“Thank you sis @beauty_gonzalez and Norman for taking my kids to the #eraserheadconcert [heart emoji] You made @andreyllana @jickainmarthena so Happy Tonight by gifting them with Eheads tickets… Love you sis ko (I love you, my sis) We are so grateful,” Melendez said in the caption of her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ms Aiko Melendez (@aikomelendez)

On the other hand, Gary and Gab Valenciano actively participated in Eraserheads’ reunion concert — where Gary was one of the guest performers while Gab is part of the production staff.

Sofia Andres took to her personal Instagram page to recall her childhood, as she grew up listening to Eraserheads’ music. She also shared that her father enjoyed singing along to “Ang Huling El Bimbo” even while driving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres)

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla — also known collectively as KathNiel — were also spotted at the Eraserheads reunion, along with other celebrity friends Ria Atayde and Alora Sasam, as well as Gela Atayde, The actress shared photos of her experience on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath)

Many fans spotted the celebrity couple during the reunion concert, including a certain Rovielyn F. who shared a video of the lovebirds dancing along to the band’s hit songs.

Andres also shared a snap of herself with Bernardo on her Instagram Stories.

Eraserheads was formed in 1989, and is known as one of the leading alternative rock bands in the Philippines. Some of their most popular songs include “Pare Ko,” “Minsan,” and “Spolarium,” among others. The band’s reunion concert is co-produced by Myriad Entertainment Corp., the company of actor Alden Richards.

RELATED STORIES

Gusto mo bang sumama? Eraserheads reunite for December gig

Eraserheads fans lament ticket prices for reunion concert: ‘Kulang ang dala kong pera’