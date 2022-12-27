Domingo recovers from knockdown, crushes Japanese foe

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Filipino ring warrior Esneth Domingo stunned Japanese boxing fans after standing up from a knockdown and beating hometown fighter Kosuke Tomioka via knockout on Monday evening, December 26, 2022, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The 24-year-old Domingo of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat got knocked down in the fourth round of their eight-rounder non-title showdown but then the ZIP Sanman stalwart stood back up and went on knocking out Tomioka at the 2:21 mark of the fourth round.

It was Domingo’s second victory in the Japanese boxing scene which for many Filipino ring warriors is virtually impossible to earn a win.

Last October, Domingo debuted in the Japanese boxing scene by scoring a technical knockout against Jukiya Iimura in the sixth round at the same venue.

He has now a record of 18 wins (10 by knockouts) and two defeats.

The defeat for Tomioka dropped him to a 6-3 (win-loss) record with five knockouts.

During the fight, Domingo had an excellent start by targeting Tomioka’s body, while the latter banked on his counter punches and jabs.

In the second round, Domingo kept pressing forward hitting Tomioka with numerous combinations with the latter keeping his composure with jabs and occasional power punches.

Things heated up in the third round when Domingo and Tomioka engaged in a furious toe-to-toe exchange.

Tomioka landed solid combinations that forced Domingo to move back. Tomioka pressed forward and pinned Domingo against the ropes, forcing the latter to defend himself.

Domingo escaped Tomioka’s onslaught and finished the round with a one-two combo, but suffered a cut on the left side of his forehead.

In the fourth round, Tomioka and Domingo engaged in another exchange. Tomioka landed a solid left straight that downed Domingo.

Domingo immediately got back up on his feet and continued fighting until he hit Tomioka with a staggering solid right straight that sent the latter crashing down to the canvas.

Tomioka stood back wobbling, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

