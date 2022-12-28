New Year’s countdown at SRP set

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City government, led by its Tourism Commission, is inviting all Cebuanos to the first-ever New Year’s Countdown dubbed “Ball Drop and Crown Rise” featuring a firework display with live performances at the South Road Properties (SRP) from Saturday, December 31, 2022, until 2 a.m. of Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Cebu City Councilor and Tourism Commission Head Jocelyn Pesquera said the event would serve as a prelude for the Sinulog celebration in January 2023.

“We’re gonna party; we’re gonna celebrate, and welcome 2023 with a bang,” Pesquera said.

Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the council’s Committee on Peace and Order, said the fireworks display is expected to last about 10-15 minutes.

Free buses will be deployed at Plaza Independencia and Fuente Osmeña to provide free transportation for spectators.

Admission for the event that will also feature artists Kurt Fick, Cueshe, and DJ Jennifer Lee is for free.

