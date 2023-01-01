Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero together for New Year’s Eve

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Heart Evangelista and Senator Francis Escudero have appeared to finally shut down rumors of them going separate ways, as the couple were together for New Year’s Eve.

A series of photos in Evangelista’s Facebook post on Saturday, December 31 showed the fashion icon together with Escudero and his children, ending speculations that they are no longer a couple.

There were other photos of Evangelista holding Escudero’s hand.

“Happy 2023,” Evangelista said, pairing the caption with several emojis.



Talks that Evangelista and Escudero called it quits became apparent after the socialite made several trips abroad, especially during one incident where Evangelista was spotted crying during a magazine shoot for L’Officiel Philippines’ Fall 2022.

Prior to that, Evangelista admitted that she has been going through personal struggles.

Rumors however were dispelled after the former actress told Escudero that she’ll see him soon for the holidays.

