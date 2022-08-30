Heart titigil na raw sa pagbili ng walang kapararakang luxury items: I had a change of heart recently…

MAY mga realizations si Heart Evangelista after she attended the Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022.

Sa kanyang latest vlog titled “REFLECTIONS: WHAT I LEARNED AFTER HAUTE COUTURE WEEK 2022”, Heart stressed na nagbago na ang kanyang view about her expensive buying habit.

Ipinakita muna ni Heart ang kanyang mga napamili mula sa Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022 and it included mamahaling bag, dress at boots.

“I used to shop a lot but I had a change of heart recently. I would just spend on stuff that would sing to me ‘til I’m old and gray.

“I feel like, you know, I love having luxury items for just because I know it’s going to last a lifetime or over a lifetime whoever gonna get it afterwards,” say ni Heart.

Sa ngayon, going for sustainability na ang drama ni Heart. Gusto na niyang umiwas sa mga walang kapararakang pagbili ng luxury items.

“We all get to a phase in life, and it’s nice to see you doing these, I did not expect this from you any sooner, but yeah, sometimes as simple as touching the grass is pure happiness, and just like you said, it’s going to be a process.

“I’m also all about sustainability lately, so that’s why I just want to buy stuff that I know that I can use for a really long time. And eventually if it doesn’t sing to me anymore somebody else can use them,” say niya.

“So yeah, so that’s been what I’ve been going through and learning. Unlearning stuff as well like…

“You look at my closet and it’s excessive, extremely excessive. I guess I was going through a stage where I thought buying all these things would make you happy.

“But really it’s just taking photos, enjoying life and if you do or to invest on something, it would be that something that you would love forever,” dagdag pa ng fashionistang aktres.

“That’s why when I pack sometimes, I just bring the basics. If you have so much stuff, you just bring so many clothes,” came her another realization.

Sa comments section ng YouTube channel ni Heart ay marami ang na-touch sa kanyang message.

“I just really love the nature of your personality how you describe yourself, the things you love and the things you do. The tranquility and motivation you show us is so inspiring. Sorry haters but I love Heart and she inspires me so much mentally and physically. Thanks.”

“Heart ur one of the inspiration of many. Life is not perfect and it would never be perfect at all but life is beautiful to appreciate. You inspire us and dedicated to your job. Which i definitely proud of you. Continue to be happy and being a strong person.”

“I definitely feel a connection to this. Someone can be surrounded by so many nice things but it’s truly peace and self love we have to seek, otherwise everything feels empty. I’ve gained a lot and I’ve lost some and I definitely have learned from all of it. Love to see that you’re sharing your wisdom.”

“What I learned after watching your videos: A joyful heart and a peaceful mind are the greatest luxuries in life. May you find true joy and real peace in this worried and chaotic world we live in. God bless you.”

