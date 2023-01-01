Cebu City stabbing attack: Man kills ‘male partner’, wounds partner’s 70-year-old mom

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old man stabbed and killed his 39-year-old male “gay” partner, for allegedly ending their relationship.

The assailant also stabbed and wounded the victim’s mother, who tried to pacify them inside the victim’s house in in Barangay Bacayan in Cebu City at past 7 p.m. on New Year’s eve, Dec. 31, 2022.

Police Major Alvin Llamedo, chief of Talamban Police Station, identified the dead victim as Alain Paul Englis and his injured mother, Emma Englis, 70.

The ‘drunk’ suspect, Jumbe Olarita of Barangay Cabancalan in Mandaue City, was apprehended by bystanders after he tried to escape from the area.

He was immediately turned over to the police. He was detained at the Talamban Police Station and would be facing complaints of Frustrated Homicide and Homicide.

“Ang kanang biktima nga namatay, “gay” na. Unya ang suspect iyaha na nga uyab…gibuwagan kuno na siya. Sige na kuno na silag away-away. Duha na sila ka tuig manag-uyab. Then karon lang bag-ohay ra, gibuwagan daw na ang lalaki gumikan kay sigeg pamun-og,” Llamedo said.

(The victim, who died, is gay. Then the suspect is his boyfriend…the former ended the relationship. They had always been arguing. They had been in a relationship for two years. Then recently, the victim, decided to end the relationship with the suspect because he was physically abusive.)

Llamedo, however, said he had no knowledge if these two were living together in the victim’s house.

He said that Olarita, the suspect, used an eight-inch kitchen knife and allegedly had the “intent to kill” the victim.

“Sa akong tan-aw, nianha ang suspect [to commit the crime],” the Talamban police chief said.

(The way I looked at it, the suspect went to the victim’s house [to commit the crime].”

Initial investigation showed that Olarita allegedly stabbed Alain several times, and then turned on the latter’s mother, who just tried to stop them from fighting.

Alain was brought to the nearby hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

His mother, Emma, is currently at the hospital recuperating from the stab wounds she suffered from the stabbing attack.

