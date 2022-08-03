Land dispute in Compostela turns bloody, tricycle driver killed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another bloody land dispute in Cebu ended in tragedy.

Police in Compostela town, northern Cebu confirmed that they arrested a certain Rolando Quimbo in Sitio Mabini, Poblacion, Liloan, Cebu last Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022.

Quimbo, 54, was accused of killing Eduardo Castro Oyao, a tricycle driver, on the same day the former was arrested.

The suspect was apprehended in hot pursuit after the victim’s son, Eduard Ramirez Oyao, identified him as one of the gunmen who killed his father.

Compostela police received a shooting alarm at the town’s Purok Dalubis, Sitio Aggies, in Brgy. Poblacion around 10:50 a.m. The suspect was arrested at 3:50 p.m. in Liloan, a neighboring town of Compostela.

Eduardo, the victim, was sent to a nearby hospital. However, he eventually succumbed to his gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers found out that Quimbo’s current address is in Liloan. With the help of a concerned citizen, they located his whereabouts approximately six hours after the shooting happened.

Further investigation from Compostela police showed that Quimbo and the Oyaos were involved in an ongoing land dispute trial before the Regional Trial Court in Mandaue City.

Compostela is a third-class municipality located around 31 kilometers north of Cebu City.

Last Tuesday’s shooting occurred barely a month after another land boundary dispute in Barili town also claimed the life of a female elderly.

/bmjo

