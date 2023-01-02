NU, San Beda to play in Mayor Rama Invt’l basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two top-notch collegiate basketball teams from Manila, the National University (NU) Bulldogs and the San Beda Red Lions, will compete in the upcoming Mayor Mike Rama Invitational Basketball Cup in March.

Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) commissioner Lorenzo “Chao” Sy is organizing the basketball tournament, which is held in line with the 86th Cebu City Charter Day. The tournament will be held at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Bulldogs, who are part of the UAAP basketball tournament, and the Red Lions, who are from the NCAA, will be playing against Cebu’s very own University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters. Both UC and UV played for the Cesafi men’s basketball title in 2022, with the Green Lancers emerging champions.

“Supposedly kani nga tournament para unta gyud sa Sinulog, pero apiki naman unya naa pud daghan events, so ako na lang gi move sa March, after sa Charter Day celebration. Ang exact date ani amo-a pa i-announce pero sure na nga moduwa ang NU ug San Beda,” said Sy.

It can be recalled that the Bulldogs reached UAAP’s final four last December but bowed out of the tournament after losing to the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

San Beda also exited in NCAA’s final four after being eliminated by the College of Saint Benilde Blazers.

The four teams will vie for the P100,000 purse.

“Simple ra atong tournament format. The team with the most wins will take home the prize. Ang uban teams naay consolation prizes,” said Sy.

The second placer will receive P70,000, while the third placer gets P40,000. The fourth placer will get P20,000.

Besides playing at the Mayor Rama Invitational, Sy said both NU and San Beda will also be playing in the City of Bogo in northern Cebu, and in Toledo City in western Cebu for a couple of exhibition matches pitting both teams.

The exhibition matches will be held earlier on February 27 at the Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports Complex in the City of Bogo and on February 28 at the Toledo City Sports Complex.

