Lapu-Lapu councilor Nelson Yap passes away

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Nelson Yap passed away at the age of 68 on January 1, 2022.

On his Facebook Page, Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that he was shocked upon learning about the death of Yap.

His family has yet to release a statement regarding the cause of his death of Yap.

“Naghilak gayud ang akong kasingkasing kay sayod ang mga Oponganon nga si Kons. Nelson usa sa mga maayung public servants nga naangkon sa atong syudad nga walay kukahadlok nga mobarog sa iyang lig-on nga mga desisyon ug panglantaw,” Chan said in a post.

Chan said Yap has been serving the public for 25 years and he has touched the lives of many Oponganons.

“Sa pamilya ni Atty. Nelson, kahibaw ko nga dili lalim ang inyung sakit nga gibati karon ug lisud pa nga dawaton ang nahitabo. Anaa lang ako kanunay kauban ni Cong. Cindi King Chan ug ang akong pamilya nga moampo sa kahupayan sa inyung kaguol ug kanunay anaa lang kami nga magpaluyo para kaninyu,” he added.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, for her part, describes Yap as an epitome of a true servant.

She said that Yap served the Oponganons with integrity and compassion.

“Surely, the Oponganons will miss him. With his passing, we have lost a man of honor,” Cuizon said.

Yap was a city councilor for six terms starting from 1998-2001, 2001-2004, 2004-2007, 2016-2019, and 2019-2023.

/bmjo

