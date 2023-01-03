Mayor Ahong Chan launches program against vandalism, garbage

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan launched on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the “Gubat Kontra Basura ug Vandalism” program.

Chan created a team for the program, which is composed of representatives from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), City Agriculture and Fisheries Office (CAFO), Solide Waster Management Office (SWMO), Clean and Green, City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO), Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Traffic and Management System (CTMS), Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), and City’s Clearing Team.

The team will be tasked to help keep the city’s surroundings clean and will also help in educating the public, especially in segregating garbage.

Aside from this, they will also help in keeping the city free from vandals.

Earlier, Chan expressed his dismay when a wall mural was vandalized by still unknown individuals.

“Kinahanglan nga atong i-edukar ang atong Opnganon og unsaon nato’g labay ang atong basura,” Chan said.

“No. 2, kining paghugaw-hugaw sa atong palibot, hilabi na ang pag-vandal, naningkamot ang siyudad nga atong mapa-limpyo ang atoang palibot mao na nga nag-mural painting ta,” he added.

The group will also be tasked to clear sidewalk vendors causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

Chan said that he is doing this to eliminate eyesores, especially for tourists who would visit the city.

“Nagkinahanglan ta ug tabang ngadto sa komunidad, mao nga manawagan ko karon sa tanan natong mga Oponganon nga magtinabangay ta. Nagkinahanglan mi sa inyong kooperasyon ning atong mga problema nga giatubang,” he said.

Those who will be caught violating these policies, Chan said, will be issued a citation ticket, wherein they will have to pay a fine.

