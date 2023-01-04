Processing of biz permit applications in Cebu City starts on Jan. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government will accept business permit applications from January 5 to 20, 2023.

This include online applications for business permit issuances and the processing of payments, the city government said in an advisory.

Applications and payments made beyond the Jan. 20 deadline will already be subject to penalties and surcharges, according to outgoing City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes.

Reyes said application forms are available on the city government’s website www.cebucity.gov.ph.

For those who would prefer in-person processing, they can visit the satellite offices of the City Treasurer’s Office and Business Permit and Licensing Office that are located at the second level of SM City Cebu and on the ground floor of Robinsons Galleria.

The two offices will also be open on Saturday, Jan. 7, to accommodate transactions.

Reyes said in an advisory that a 25 percent surcharge that will be computed based on the total amount to be paid and an additional two percent interest for every month of delay, will be imposed on late applicants.

CTO will only be accepting cash or cashiers/manager’s check as payment, she added.

This year’s tax collection is crucial because it will be used to fund Mayor Michael Rama’s budget of P51.4 billion meant to achieve his Singapore-like dream for Cebu City.

