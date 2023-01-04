Devotee City can accommodate lesser pilgrims this year  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Pilgrims who wish to avail of the free accommodation at the “Devotee City” will have to register as soon as possible as the Cebu City government can only accommodate 300 devotees for the 458th Fiesta Señor.

Cebu City Councilor Francis Esparis, chairman of the committee for the Devotee City, said only lesser pilgrims can be accommodated because of the limited space at the location of this year’s devotee city.

The devotee city, he said, will be put up between Fort San Pedro and the Cebu Central Post Office near Plaza Independencia beginning Monday, January 9, 2023.

“So, 20 container vans more or less tingali ang atong magamit. Ibutang lang ni nato’g first come, first served basis because more or less mga 300 ang atong ma accommodate sa atong devotee city,” he said.

He said that in the previous years, the devotee city can accommodate up to about 1,000 pilgrims, mostly from Cebu Province.

The devotee city can house pilgrims starting January 13 until January 15.

Pilgrims will have to personally register at the site starting Friday, January 13, as they will be issued identification cards as proof that they are registered recipients of the temporary shelter for the Fiesta Señor celebration.

The devotee city will be equipped with basic amenities, such as portable toilets, and water and electricity supply.

“Naningkamot ta nga ang kahamugaway ug kahapsay, ug dili magkalisod-lisod ang atong mga kaigsoonan. Atong paningkamutan nga mabutang g’yod na ang electricity, tubig, cr, ug ingon man nga maningkamot ta makaproduce og dugang mga electric fans,” Esparis said.

