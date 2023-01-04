Cesafi Esports League resumes this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) ESports League (CEL) will resume this weekend, January 7-8, 2023, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats Innolab.

The tournament, which is on its third week, took a break during the holidays.

Three games will be played in the resumption of the CEL, which features Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

At 9 a.m., the host team, the CIT-U Wildcats will go up against the visiting University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars.

The Wildcats are gunning for back-to-back wins following their December 17, week two victory against the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Panthers.

Meanwhile, USJ-R is seeking to log its first victory as it plays its debut match of the CEL.

The Wildcats and Jaguars’ showdown will be followed by a match between University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors at 10 a.m.

It can be recalled that UV beat University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, in week one last month, while USC edged the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

The third matchup pits UCLM and UC Main, both eyeing to break their losing spell. Their game is set at 11 a.m.

/bmjo

