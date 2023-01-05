LOOK: Walk With Jesus kicks off 458th Fiesta Señor

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Pegeen Maisie Sararana, Rick C. Gabuya - CDN Digital | January 05,2023 - 06:25 AM

Cebu City, Philippines—The 458th Fiesta Señor kicked off here on Thursday dawn, January 5, 2023, with the Penitential Walk With Jesus from the Fuente Osmeña rotunda.

Thousands of devotees joined the foot procession that spans two kilometers and ended at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño in downtown Cebu City.

The Walk With Jesus kicks off the 10-day festivities that leads to Cebu’s biggest festival in honor of the Holy Child Jesus.

After the foot procession, devotees gathered for a Solemn Mass for the Opening Salvo.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) did not record any untoward incident during the Penitential Walk with Jesus.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, CCPO director, said that they deployed at least 1,000 police personnel for this religious activity.

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), on the other hand, has yet to disclose the estimated number of devotees who attended the foot procession as of this posting.

They, too, did not respond to any emergency during the procession.

Here are more photos from the start of the procession:

