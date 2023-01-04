Pungko-pungko customers miss the kick and taste of onions

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Pungko-pungko vendors in Zamora Street in Barangay Centro, Mandaue City are now using cucumbers instead of onions to mix with their sauce.

Stall vendors said that they have been using cucumbers for a month now as a substitute since onions have become very expensive.

A kilo of onion costs P600 while the price of a kilo of cucumber is only P60, said Merlyn Impas, one of the stall vendors.

“Mahal na gyud kaayo ang bombay, surrender na amoang amo sa pagkamahal sa bombay, sabot ra man sad ang customer,” said Impas.

Some customers said that they understand the situation but they can feel the lack of taste of the sauce because of the absence of red onions.

“Okay ra man (ang lasa) pero mas lami gyud og naay bombay, pipino ug bombay, said Randy Yway.

While some customers substitute cucumber with onions in their sauce, others opted not to.

“Dili ko ganahan (cucumber), wala ko naanad, kung naa toy bombay okay kaayo,” said Raji Baldero.

Customers said that onion kicks and tastes different. It smells good and tastes great if mixed with the sauce. Vendors and customers hoped that the price of onion would go down soon.

The Department of Agriculture earlier said that the price of onion would probably decrease this year with the expected improved supply of local onions. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Ginabot ki! (and other scrumptious pungko-pungko favorites)

Faces of Cebu: Ricky Basilisco, 39, pungko-pungko vendor