LIST: Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 winners

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The comeback of the Sinulog sa Kabataan on Sunday, January 8 was a success, with Carcar City and the legendary Lumad Basakanon emerging victorious.

Carcar City Division is this year’s champion for the One Cebu Island Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 as they bagged 1st place in the Ritual Showdown. As a result, they will receive P500,000 as cash prize.

They also got the Best in Costume special award and ranked 3rd in the Street Dance category in which Barangay Basak San Nicolas’ Lumad Basakanon reigned.

Tribu Lumad Basakanon, a crowd favorite during the Sinulog Festivals, also returned to performing on the streets and on the grandstand in Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). They bagged 1st place in the Street Dance competition.

Below is the complete list of winners of the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023.

RITUAL SHOWDOWN

1st — Carcar City Division (P500,000)

2nd — Barangay Tejero (P400,000)

3rd — Tribu Cebu Tech (P300,000)

4th — Lumad Basakanon (P200,000)

5th — Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon (P150,000) and P5,000 for choreographer

STREET DANCE COMPETITION

1st Prize– Tribu Lumad Basakanon (P100,000)

2nd Prize– Barangay Tejero (P50,000)

3rd Prize– Carcar City Division (P20,000)

BEST IN COSTUME

Carcar City Division

BEST IN MUSICALITY

1st Prize– Carcar City Division

2nd Prize– Lumad Basakanon

3rd prize– Barangay Tejero

4th prize– Tribu Cebu Tech

5th prize– Banay Labangon of Barangay Labangon

A total of 14 contingents participated in this year’s Sinulog sa Kabataan, one of the major events during the Sinulog Festival.