Cebu FC falls short in gritty clash vs. Manila Digger FC

CEBU CITY, Philippines– The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants snapped their home-winning streak as Manila Digger FC edged them out, 2-1, in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 season on Saturday, February 22, at the Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex in the South Road Properties.

The match was marred with a scuffle that saw punches thrown resulting to seven yellow cards, two ejections—four to Manila Digger FC and three to Cebu FC.

The Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex was packed to the brim with the majority cheering for the home team, while a considerable number of Manila Digger FC supporters were also present.

READ: Cebu FC thrashes PFF Youth squad in dominant home win

The scuffle occurred in the 71st minute when Cebu FC’s Rintaro Hama and Manila Digger’s Jordan Jarvis battled for possession, both tumbling onto the pitch. As the play was halted, Hama attempted to retrieve the ball, prompting Manila Digger’s Pa Ousman Gai to kick at it, earning him a second yellow card and subsequent dismissal.

That action resulted to a scuffle with Gai striking Cebuano Kamil Jaser Amirul of the home team on the right side of the face and pushing him to the ground. Cebu FC strength and conditioning coach Paolo Isidoro entered the fray, leading to his own ejection. The order was eventually restored, allowing the game to resume.

READ: Cebu FC routs Mendiola in huge bounce back win

CEBU FC

Despite the physicality and intensity of the match, Manila Digger FC remained Cebu FC’s bane. It was Déjà vu of their first encounter in Manila last year where they bowed down, 0-1.

The visiting squad scored the first goal courtesy of Gai in the 25th minute, while Modou Manneh made it 2-0 with his 41st minute goal.

READ: Cebu FC taps Cebuano coach Glenn Ramos for PFL campaign

With desperation on Cebu FC’s side to protect its turf, they went all out in the second half, but only tallied one goal from Guytho Mijland late in the 93rd extra minute.

Despite the loss, head coach Glenn Ramos is optimistic that they will beat the league leaders Kaya Iloilo FC, in their March 1 match at home.

“I’ve already spoken with the players about what happened today. We can’t dwell on it or blame each other—we have to move forward. Our next match is crucial, and we’ll make the necessary adjustments in training starting Monday,” Ramos said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP