Bernaldez’s streak ends as Sandoval scores 4th Rd. KO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino road warrior Mark “Machete” Bernaldez’s bid to extend his winning streak ended abruptly after suffering a fourth-round knockout loss to unbeaten American prospect Cain Sandoval on Saturday (Philippine time), February 22, at the Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California.

Bernaldez, who had won back-to-back fights prior to this bout in 2022, showed flashes of his old form early on but ultimately fell victim to Sandoval’s power.

The Sacramento-based Sandoval, now boasting an unblemished 15-0 record with 13 knockouts, capitalized on his momentum and delivered a devastating body shot that left Bernaldez staggering.

Though the Filipino veteran fought to stay on his feet, Sandoval followed up with a stinging right overhand, sending Bernaldez to the canvas. He tried to beat the count but was unable to rise in time, prompting referee Rudy Barragan to wave off the fight at the 34-second mark of the fourth round.

Bernaldez, a former ALA Boxing Gym pug, saw his record fall to 25-6 (14 KOs).

This was his 10th fight in the United States but his first since 2022.

Despite landing solid punches in the early rounds, the long layoff appeared to take its toll, leaving him vulnerable against the relentless Sandoval.

ALSO READ:

Bernaldez, Sandoval set for California showdown

Bernaldez, Duno dump foes in US fights

Bernaldez loses by TKO to American foe in Las Vegas

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP