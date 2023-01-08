Emergency responders assist 9 performers, support group staff during Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) assisted nine performers and support group staff for health concerns during the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023.

Harold Alcontin, CDRRMO head, said that these included cramping and dizziness. Other than that, they did not record any untoward incident.

Alcontin said that they estimated around 20,000 spectators who watched the parade and the ritual showdown at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) for the Sinulog sa Kabataan 2023.

For his part, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they also had no reports of victims of pickpocketing or other criminal attempts and deeds for the entire activity.

“So far, it was considered generally peaceful. Grabe kadaghan ang mga tawo ganina,” Dalogdog said.

(So far, it was considered generally peaceful. But there were a crowd of people earlier.)

The Sinulog sa Kabataan parade started in Colon area in downtown Cebu City around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, heading to the CCSC.

