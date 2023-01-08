Street parties are banned in Cebu City during the Sinulog celebration – Mayor Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the duration of the Fiesta Señor 2023 and One Cebu Island Sinulog celebration, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama orders the ban of street parties in the entire city.

The mayor also prohibited the distribution of liquor within the route of the Sinulog Grand Parade in South Road Properties (SRP).

Rama on Sunday, Jan. 8, signed his eight-page Directive No. 01072023-01 that outlines several rules and protocols in observance of the Sinulog.

The directive also orders the strict observance and enforcement of discipline for Sinulog and other significant activities in Cebu City.

Rama’s directive also orders the continued non-obligatory use of face mask, except in high-risk areas or places like health care facilities and medical transport vehicles, among others.

Moreover, his directive reiterates the gun ban starting from Jan. 7 until Jan. 21, 2023.

Permits to carry firearms outside of residence are suspended.

Spectators are also discouraged from bringing back packs and large bags on major Sinulog activities, especially during processions and parades.

No liquor

For his part, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they would continue to discourage the intake and service of liquors in the entire city as this would trigger troubles.

“Amo idiscourage nga magkaroon og liquor kay kahibalo ka grabe sa kadaghan sa mga tawo, and if mangahubog na, possible nga daghan makacommit og violation,” he added.

(We are discouraging having liquor because you know there is a big crowd, and if they would get drunk, then it’s possible that many of them can commit violations.)

He further warned those troublemakers that even though they had reached a settlement with the other concerned parties, the police would still file complaints against them.

“Bisan pag magkaroon mo og amicable settlement pero sa ngalan nga nagcause mo og trouble or alarm, ang invovled amo pasakaan og kaso. Di mi magduhaduha,” Dalogdog said.

(Even if you have an amicable settlement but because you have caused trouble or alarm, we will still file a case against those involved. We will not hesitate to do so.)

Further, Dalogdog said that they had yet to decide together with the local government units whether or not there would be signal jamming for the grand parade.

/dbs