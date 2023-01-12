Sinulog performers on SRP venue: ‘Lisud gyud’ 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—With only three days left before the Sinulog Festival showdown, some contingents have started their blocking and staging for their performance at the grand stand put up at the South Road Properties (SRP).

But even if the stage has been completed, and the pathway leading to it concreted, performers expressed concerns about their safety when they perform this Sunday, January 15.

Jaylord Abella Celin, a performer from Talisay City, shared their struggles while the team did its blocking at the SRP on Thursday, January 12.

“The [safety] sa atoang performers wala g’yod ta ana. It is because wala sila’y mapasilungan in times kung mag-uwan. And second, lapok siya. Delikado g’yod siya nga matuwad ang mga props kay ang ligid masuk-sok,” he said.

(The safety of our performers, it’s not there. It is because they don’t have a place to take cover in times it will rain. And second, it’s muddy. It’s dangerous because the props might fall if the tires get stuck in the mud.)

The contingent from Talisay City proceeded with their rehearsals on Thursday amid rains.

“Much better [ang] experience namo didto sa Abellana. Nindot siya kay every time muuwan, mobati ang panahon, makapasilong ra ta…ganahan jud mi sa Abellana,” he added.

(It was a much better experience in Abellana. It’s better because every time it rains or the weather turns bad, we can take shelter. We really like it more in Abellana.)

This is the first time that the Grand Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog Festival will be held in a venue outside of the Cebu City Sports Center, also called Abellana due to its proximity to the Abellana National School.

Although many criticize the city government for this move to hold the Sinulog at the SRP, Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the council’s infrastructure committee, guaranteed that the venue will be ready in time for the Grand Ritual Showdown.

GROUND WORK

He said current asphalting of the venue would be finished on schedule and that the contingents’ props wouldn’t be damaged by wet, unstable ground.

“Mag overlay gihapon mi. I-make sure nga dili sad maguba ang ilang mga props ang mga ligid nila kay mo-perform pa baya na sila sa street dancing,” he said.

(We will still overlay. We will make sure that the props won’t be damaged because they will be performing in the street dancing.)

Another concern the performer raised was the lack of dedicated comfort rooms they could use during the rehearsals.

On Thursday, workers continued to prepare the container van type of comfort rooms.

Guardo said these portable container van-type CRs will be ready for use.

“Karon man gud, medyo busy pa g’yod mi sa mga ground work preparations bitaw,” he said.

(Presently, workers are still busy with the ground work preparations.)

Despite these challenges, Celin, assured spectators that they will still give their best in honor of Sto. Niño, even if the venue will be at the SRP.

“Buhaton sa mga taga Talisaynon, especially sa among mga performers, sa tanan nagpaluyo, especially sa LGU sa Talisay nga ipakita nila ang ilang best. Expect more sa Talisay and just enjoy Sinulog 2023 despite sa mga challenges nga atong nahiaguman,” he added.

(The Talisaynons, especially the performers, the residents, the LGU, will do their best. Expect more from Talisay and just enjoy Sinulog 2023 despite the challenges.)

