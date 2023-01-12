Skate park to rise in Talisay City soon

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Wanting to help in the development of future athletes, the Talisay City government is putting up a skate park at the public plaza that is located in front of its City Hall.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas is set to lead the groundbreaking of the city’s skatepark on Thursday, January 12, 2023, as one of the highlights of the city’s 22nd Charter Day celebration.

The city government has sent an invitation for skateboarding champion Margie Didal to also grace the activity.

“For me this is truly a big step for us especially that skateboarding community, which is becoming a fast-growing sport among young Cebuanos,” the mayor said in a social media post.

Gullas said that having a skatepark will greatly help “our skateboarding community not just here in Talisay, but also in Cebu in general.”

“For many years, a lot of our skaters often depend on the streets, parking areas and other public structures as their practice grounds to further sharpen their craft,” he said.

“But once our city converts our plaza into a skate and family park, this could become an outlet for future athletes to become better at their sport,” he added.

As soon as the city’s skate park is complete, Gullas said, he looks forward to discovering future athletes since skateboarding is now gaining popularity and is even considered as an Olympic sport.

Gullas said their stake park could also be a venue for the gathering of families and friends because it will also be equip with amenities such as a coffee shop, children’s playground, yoga and Zumba area, dining areas, food court, food stalls, and a place where picnics can be done.

“Talisaynons! Para kini nimo,” he said.

