Celeste Cortesi’s Darna national costume at 71st Miss Universe gets nod of Ravelo family, production team

JRB Creative Production, the production team behind the ABS-CBN series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” expressed its support for Celeste Cortesi as she paid homage to Darna at the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition.

Much like Darna’s iconic superhero gear, Cortesi’s national costume on Thursday, Jan. 12 includes a red bikini with gold embellishments on each brassiere cup, gold headdress, gold medallion belt with a loincloth, red gloves, red knee-high boots, and a dramatic back piece that is reminiscent of the sun on the Philippine flag.

The superhero-inspired costume was created by Filipino designer Oliver Tolentino, while the headdress and metal accessories were made by Jerome Navarro.

JRB Creative Production, the production team behind the ABS-CBN series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” expressed its support for Celeste Cortesi as she paid homage to Darna at the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition. | @HMallorcaINQ https://t.co/L3HF0d0NEn — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) January 12, 2023

JRB Creative Production thanked Cortesi for “championing Darna on the world stage” through a statement released on its official Instagram page on the same day.

“We are proud of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi for championing Darna on the world stage through the 71st Miss Universe national costume competition,” it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JRB Creative Production (@jrbcreativeproduction)

According to JRB Creative Production, the Ravelo family also took pride in Cortesi’s tribute to the Filipina superhero. It can be recalled that Darna was created by comic book novelist Mars Ravelo, as well as comics artist Nestor Redondo.

“The Ravelo family extends their full support, gratitude, and excitement for the opportunity to show Darna to a global audience through our country’s official Miss Universe representative,” its statement read.

The production unit hoped that Cortesi’s performance at the pageant would serve as an inspiration to women.

“We hope that, like our beloved Filipino superheroine, Celeste will continue to serve as a source of inspiration and empowerment for women all around the world,” JRB’s statement said.

JRB also rallied their support behind Cortesi’s Miss Universe journey, as she’s vying for the Philippines’ fifth crown in New Orleans, Louisiana in the U.S.

“Ipakita ang nagliliyab na lakas, galing at ganda ng Pinay! [emojis] Fly High Celeste! Bring Home the Crown,” JRB Creative Production’s caption read.

Eighty-five candidates waved the flags of their respective countries at the preliminary competition of the 71st Miss Universe on Jan. 12. The pageant’s coronation night will be held on Jan. 14 (morning of Jan. 15 in the Philippines), where Harnaaz Sandhu of India will pass her crown to the chosen successor.

The Philippines had produced four Miss Universe winners as of this writing, namely, Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018). EDV

RELATED STORIES:

LOOK: Celeste Cortesi shines at the 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition

71st Miss Universe selection panel to have all-female members