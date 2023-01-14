Thousands attend reenactment of the Christianization of Cebu

CEBU CITY, PHILIPPINES—With an overcast sky without rain, thousands of devotees attended the solemn mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño after the fluvial procession early Saturday morning, January 14, 2023.

The mass was presided by Rev. Fr. Nelson Zerda, OSA, in remembrance of the first mass, wedding, and baptism in the country. After the mass, the reenactment of the Christianization of Cebu was done.

In his homily, Fr. Zerda reminded the faithful to find peace and comfort in prayers amidst life’s trials and tribulations during his homily at the Basilica this morning.

“Ang kalinaw wala magpasabot ug kahapsay. Ang kalinaw wala magpasabot og kahilom sa kinabuhi. Ang kalibutan dili mahutdan og mga pagsulay sa kinabuhi, apan kung mag ampo ta kanunay, makasugakod ta. Makasugakod ta og kauban nato ang Ginoo,” he said.

Moreover, after two years of hiatus, devotees of Señor Sto. Niño sang their heart out to the “Bato Balani sa Gugma,’ a song of ‘pasalamat,’ to the child Jesus.

Devotees were also reminded of why Cebu os the cradle of Christianity with the reenactment of the Christianization of Cebu staged after the solemn mass.

The glass-encased pilgrim image of the Sto. Niño was carried by men dressed as Spanish soldiers, while the icon of the Our Lady of Guadalupe was brought to the altar by bare-chested “natives” in slippers. Spanish soldiers then planted a cross with a white cloth beside the altar.

The reenactment is one of the highlights of the celebration of the 458th Fiesta Señor or the Feast of the Child Jesus held every third Sunday of January, which, this year falls on Jan. 15.

Devotees also witnessed various Sinulog dance presentations, including the presentation of the Cofradia del Sto. Niño.

